Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $3.73 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 668,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,580. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

