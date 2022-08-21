Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $430,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,298 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 172.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,791 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after buying an additional 152,919 shares in the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,810,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,063.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,205 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 97,077 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,110. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

