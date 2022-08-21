Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $565,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 506.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $456,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 145,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

