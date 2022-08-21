Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 14,906 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $25.25. 15,279,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,335,150. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

