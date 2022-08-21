Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 689 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $85.62. 1,905,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,032. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.