ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Bank of America started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

