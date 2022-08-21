Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after acquiring an additional 993,290 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,043,000 after purchasing an additional 359,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 307,430 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,457. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

About Alliant Energy



Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

