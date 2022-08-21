Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $16.83.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLT. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

