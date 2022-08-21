Aloha Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (ALOHA)

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Aloha has a total market cap of $463,725.33 and $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aloha has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Aloha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,433.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003750 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00096531 BTC.

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha (CRYPTO:ALOHA) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

