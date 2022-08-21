Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 43% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00093089 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00031470 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.