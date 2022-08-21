Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Has $36.01 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 11.9% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $36,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 5.8 %

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,405. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

