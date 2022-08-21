Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Sells 12,106 Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the period. Skillsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of Skillsoft worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $133,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,085.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

SKIL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 343,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,398. Skillsoft Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

