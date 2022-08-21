Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Sequans Communications accounts for approximately 0.1% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.10. 54,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. Sequans Communications S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sequans Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.