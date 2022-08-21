Altrucoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $91,577.00 (ALTRU)

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Altrucoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Altrucoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002104 BTC on major exchanges. Altrucoin has a total market cap of $904,341.55 and $91,577.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Altrucoin Profile
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Altrucoin
