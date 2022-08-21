Altrucoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $906,242.92 (ALTRU)

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Altrucoin has a market cap of $906,242.92 and $98,333.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Altrucoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Altrucoin coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Altrucoin Profile

Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Altrucoin

