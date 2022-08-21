American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 551,410 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,792,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after acquiring an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.