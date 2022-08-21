American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 4,232.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $162.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,050. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

