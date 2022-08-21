American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ARL opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $239.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $23.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

