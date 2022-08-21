Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Price Target at $16.31

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after acquiring an additional 629,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

