Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target at $130.33

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.33.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.