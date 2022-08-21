Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) PT at $35.67

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

