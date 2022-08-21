Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) PT at $35.67

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Insider Activity at Conagra Brands
In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Read More
