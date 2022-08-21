Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $16.95

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.04.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 331.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,749,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

