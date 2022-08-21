Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Target Price at $21.82

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

