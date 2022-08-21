Analysts Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT at $55.31

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.31.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 735,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 338,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,562,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,896,000 after acquiring an additional 407,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
