Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 2.4% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 243.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Nucor by 870.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201,254 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.17. 1,381,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.64. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

