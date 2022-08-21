Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 2,131.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Foundation worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First Foundation by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Stock Performance

FFWM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 109,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFWM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

