Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.8% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $373.74. The company had a trading volume of 698,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.34. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $695.18.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

