Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Trex Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TREX traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. 937,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,841. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.