APENFT Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $163.10 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00128762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00101919 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

APENFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.