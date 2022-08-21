API3 (API3) Market Capitalization Achieves $109.45 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00008947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $109.45 million and $8.63 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00128600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094395 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3's total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

