apM Coin (APM) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.85 Million

apM Coin (APM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $33.85 million and approximately $362,615.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,514.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003785 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00128016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094905 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

