Apollo Currency Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.81 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $117,549.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00106731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00254623 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031851 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

