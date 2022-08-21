Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.18.

AAPL opened at $171.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average is $157.36. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,282,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

