Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.84.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,380,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

