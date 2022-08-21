Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Decreased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.84.

AMAT stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. 12,380,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

