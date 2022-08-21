Associated Banc Corp Acquires 3,974 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $42.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78.

