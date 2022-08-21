Associated Banc Corp Buys 6,689 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.