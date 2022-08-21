Associated Banc Corp Has $1.61 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $254,799,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $425.06 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

