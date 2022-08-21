Associated Banc Corp Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $120,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.
Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group
T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance
Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.
T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
About T. Rowe Price Group
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
