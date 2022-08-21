Associated Banc Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

