Associated Banc Corp Purchases 304 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $227.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

