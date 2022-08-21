Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

