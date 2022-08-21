Associated Banc Corp Sells 115 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $99.25.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

