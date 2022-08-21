Associated Banc Corp Sells 262 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

