Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $100.56 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

