Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Position Trimmed by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises about 2.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $28,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $583,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $100.00. 465,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $101.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

