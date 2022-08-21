Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Trading Down 5.0 %

TEAM traded down $14.03 on Friday, reaching $269.34. 1,643,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.21 and its 200-day moving average is $240.46. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.84 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.