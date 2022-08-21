AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock remained flat at $18.43 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,161,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,093,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

