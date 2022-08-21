Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $20.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.00 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.