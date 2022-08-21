Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,496 shares of company stock worth $209,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autoliv Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

